Elkin Senior
Height: 6-4
Weight: 195
Position: DL
Longworth played an essential role in helping Elkin to the third round of the NCHSAA Class 1-A playoffs in his final season. He rallied the defense around him, according to Coach Scott Wood of Elkin. Longworth recorded 68 tackles — 53 for losses — along with 15 sacks as Elkin made its furthest postseason run since 2009, when Richard Grissom was at the helm. Longworth was named defensive player of the year in the Mountain Valley 2-A/1-A for his performance.
"The defensive line was a force," Wood said. "The strength of our team was our offensive and defensive lines. And a lot of that goes to Austin's work ethic, and just making all those kids better."
