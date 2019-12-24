ALLNW

Anthony Bowen, Oak Grove senior defensive back

Oak Grove Senior

Height: 6-1

Weight: 180

Position: DB

Oak Grove, in just its second season with a varsity program, won a conference title in the Central Carolina 2-A. Bowen had 41 tackles and six interceptions — one of those returned for a touchdown. He forced a fumble and had 10 pass breakups and returned three punts for touchdowns. Bowen, who signed with The Citadel, was named all-conference for the second straight season.

"The three interceptions against Ledford were huge in that game, the interception return for a touchdown against Salisbury in that conference game," Coach Mark Holcomb of Oak Grove said. "He's made some really big plays for us, and I can go back to his first year, when we were just a JV team, he made a lot of big plays for us on offense and defense that year, too."

Get the latest high school sports stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our PrepZone newsletter.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments