Oak Grove Senior
Height: 6-1
Weight: 180
Position: DB
Oak Grove, in just its second season with a varsity program, won a conference title in the Central Carolina 2-A. Bowen had 41 tackles and six interceptions — one of those returned for a touchdown. He forced a fumble and had 10 pass breakups and returned three punts for touchdowns. Bowen, who signed with The Citadel, was named all-conference for the second straight season.
"The three interceptions against Ledford were huge in that game, the interception return for a touchdown against Salisbury in that conference game," Coach Mark Holcomb of Oak Grove said. "He's made some really big plays for us, and I can go back to his first year, when we were just a JV team, he made a lot of big plays for us on offense and defense that year, too."
