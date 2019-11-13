Just about everything went West Forsyth's way last year en route to winning the NCHSAA Class 4-A girls state championship.
Included in that dream season for the Titans was a win at the Mary Garber Holiday Tip-Off Classic. West Forsyth was rewarded Wednesday with the top seed of the tournament's Pepsi Bracket.
In addition, Parkland was named the top seed in the Champion Bracket. The tournament, which will be played at Atkins and Glenn, starts on Nov. 23 and ends on Nov. 27.
Glenn, Forbush and East Forsyth round out the top four seeds in the Pepsi Bracket.
"I do appreciate — I think our seed has a lot to do with how we did last year, and the respect I think a lot of people in the county have for our program. And that's appreciated," Coach Brittany Cox Hudson of the Titans said. "... It's a seeding based off of nothing so far this season."
Much has changed for the Titans. Gone are stars Callie Scheier the MVP of the state-championship game in Raleigh, is now playing at High Point. Destiny Griffin graduated and is now on the track-and-field team at East Carolina. West Forsyth will have to rely on veterans Shakira Baskerville, Briauna Booth, Alana Gary, Caroline Johnson and Catherine Byun this season.
"We are in a rebuilding state, which is a great thing," Cox Hudson said. "We have kids come to practice every day and want to work really, really hard. And that's fun to get back to."
Parkland is in its second season under Coach Ken Leak. The Mustangs finished 11-13 last season. Parkland, Atkins, North Wilkes and Reynolds are the top four seeds in the Pepsi Bracket. Atkins won this bracket last year.
"Excited, anxious, and just ready to get out there and see what the girls are going to do," Leak said. "They've been working real hard, getting stronger and getting in shape. So just ready to get out there and see what happens."
