MOCKSVILLE — Quarterback Nate Hampton started fast, and fortunately for Davie County, he finished the same way, throwing for the go-ahead touchdown early in the fourth quarter of a non-conference game between the War Eagles and visiting Kannapolis Brown that was suspended by lightning with 8:24 left in the fourth quarter and Davie on top 33-29.
Hampton looped a perfect pass into the hands of receiver Zymere Hudson for a 24-yard touchdown with 9:38 to play that gave the War Eagles a 33-29 lead. It was Hampton’s fourth scoring pass in a game that featured more than 600 passing yards between the two teams.
Two plays later, around 8:40 p.m., with Brown facing a third-and-9 situation from its 7-yard-line, school officials detected a lightning strike to the south of War Eagle Stadium and started a mandatory 30-minute delay. Another strike at 10:01 delayed the game for 30 more minutes, and subsequent strikes delayed the game long enough that school officials postponed it until 11 o’clock this morning, when the game is scheduled to resume.
Davie led 19-0 late in the second quarter, then Kannapolis Brown scored on a fumble recovery with about a minute to go until halftime. The Wonders scored on their first two possessions of the second half for a 22-19 lead before Davie responded, and the game became a seesaw affair with Davie getting in the last punch before the weather’s knockout.
Hampton was 20-of-36 for 394 yards and four touchdowns. Cam Kromah, Brown’s quarterback, was 18-of-26 for 212 yards.
Hampton had a huge first half, throwing two touchdown passes and leading the War Eagles on two more drives that resulted in long field goals by Guillermo Moure.
Hampton completed 12 of 21 passes for 235 yards, including a 55-yard scoring strike to Evan Little on Davie’s first offensive possession, and a 27-yard touchdown pass to Chase Robertson six minutes later.
After the Wonders failed to move the ball on their next possession, Davie went 45 yards on nine plays before bogging down and getting a 42-yard field goal from Moure. When the War Eagles stopped Brown on downs and took over at their 42, they marched 32 yards before calling on Moure to hit a 44-yard field goal with 6:01 left in the half.
Brown got a huge break late in the half. After a punt pinned the War Eagles back inside their 10-yard-line, a third-down option pitch went awry, with the ball rolling into the end zone, where Brown’s Josiah Cauthen recovered for a touchdown. Ty Woods’ PAT made the score 19-7 with 1:02 to play.
The Wonders scored on their first two possessions of the third quarter, with Jakhiri Bennet scoring on runs of 5 and 48 yards as Brown took a 22-19 lead.
Hampton dumped a short pass that Maddox turned into a 65-yard touchdown run that put Davie back on top 26-22, but that was followed by Brown going 81 yards in 12 plays, with Bennett scoring from 3 yards out to make it 29-26 in favor of the Wonders.
Davie CountY 33 Kannapolis Brown 29
Kann. Brown 0 7 22 0 -- 29
Davie County 16 3 7 7 -- 33
DC — Little 55 pass from Hampton (Moure kick)
DC — Robertson 27 pass from Hampton (kick failed)
DC — Moure 42 FG
DC — Moure 44 FG
BR — Cauthen recovered fumble in end zone (Woods kick)
BR — Bennett 5 run (Woods kick)
BR — Bennett 48 run (Grunden pass from Kromah)
DC — Maddox 65 pass from Hampton (Moure kick)
BR — Bennett 3 run (Woods kick)
DC — Hudson 24 pass from Hampton (Moure kick)
Game suspended by lightning with 8:24 left in fourth quarter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.