Coach: Tim Devericks
2018 record: 3-8 (0-5 Central Piedmont 4-A)
2018 NCHSAA playoff performance: Did not qualify
Standout returners: Nate Hampton, QB (1,517 yards passing, 7 touchdowns); Tate Carney, RB/TE (645 yards rushing, 7 touchdowns, 445 yards receiving); Kristian Lyons, DB (55 tackles, 3 interceptions, 1 tackle for loss)
2019 schedule:
Aug. 23: vs. Greensboro Page
Aug. 30: at North Davidson
Sept. 6: vs. Mooresville
Sept 13: at West Rowan
Sept. 20: at South Iredell
Sept. 27: vs. Kannapolis Brown
Oct. 11: vs. Reynolds
Oct. 18: at West Forsyth
Oct. 25: vs. Glenn
Nov. 1: at East Forsyth
Nov. 8: vs. Reagan