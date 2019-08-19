20171014w_spt_daviewestfoot

Coach: Tim Devericks

2018 record: 3-8 (0-5 Central Piedmont 4-A)

2018 NCHSAA playoff performance: Did not qualify

Standout returners: Nate Hampton, QB (1,517 yards passing, 7 touchdowns); Tate Carney, RB/TE (645 yards rushing, 7 touchdowns, 445 yards receiving); Kristian Lyons, DB (55 tackles, 3 interceptions, 1 tackle for loss)

2019 schedule:

Aug. 23: vs. Greensboro Page

Aug. 30: at North Davidson

Sept. 6: vs. Mooresville

Sept 13: at West Rowan

Sept. 20: at South Iredell

Sept. 27: vs. Kannapolis Brown

Oct. 11: vs. Reynolds

Oct. 18: at West Forsyth

Oct. 25: vs. Glenn

Nov. 1: at East Forsyth

Nov. 8: vs. Reagan

