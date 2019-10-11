MOCKSVILLE — Tate Carney and DeVonte Lyerly ran for three touchdowns each, and Nate Hampton threw two touchdown passes and ran for another as Davie County dropped 595 yards of total offense on visiting Reynolds in a 63-34 win in the Central Piedmont 4-A opener for both teams.
Leading 21-14 at halftime, Davie scored 28 points against the Demons in a third quarter that lasted almost an hour, then scored two more times in the fourth quarter as the teams combined for 62 points in the second half.
Carney scored on a run of 8 yards in the second quarter, and then on runs of 21 and 1 yards in the third, finishing with 142 yards on 14 carries. Lyerly carried 15 times for 137 yards — all in the second half — and scored touchdowns on runs of 41, 2 and 13 yards.
Hampton hit Jack Reynolds with touchdown passes of 25 and 29 yards in the first quarter, and he ran for a 10-yard touchdown in the third quarter. He finished 17-of-29 passing for 235 yards, and Davie (4-3, 1-0 Central Piedmont 4-A) rolled up 360 yards rushing on 39 carries.
Meanwhile, Reynolds (3-4, 0-1) wasn’t exactly quiet, but it failed to keep up when the teams were trading touchdowns. Quarterback Caden Davis completed 19 of 33 passes for 302 yards and two touchdowns, including an 84-yard pass to Tobias Johnson in the third quarter. Davis ran 16 times for 119 yards and two touchdowns. Antonio Yates also returned a kickoff 90 yards for a Reynolds touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Davie scored four times in the third quarter to break open a competitive game that was 21-14 at halftime, and it didn’t take long to get started.
When Davis’ pass was bobbled and intercepted on the first play from scrimmage in the second half, Carney converted from 21 yards out to make it 28-14. After Davis led Reynolds on a 6-play, 74-yard drive — scoring on a 10-yard run — Davie went 80 yards in five plays, with Hampton scoring from the 10.
A 41-yard run by Lyerly two possessions later made it 42-21, and after Davis hit Johnson with an 84-yard scoring strike, Davie answered with a eight-play, 53 yard drive, with Carney scoring from the 1 to make it 49-27 with 32 seconds left in the third quarter.
Davie busted out to a 14-0 lead as Hampton hit Reynolds with two almost-identical touchdown passes on post patterns — from 25 and 29 yards out, respectively — on Davie’s second and third possessions.
Then, Davis started to drag the Demons back into the game. He engineered a seven-play, 77-yard drive, hitting Gibbs for 41 yards, then closing the drive with an 18-yard pass to Gibbs in the final minute of the first quarter.
The teams traded touchdowns in the second quarter, with Carney doing most of the damage for the War Eagles, carrying four times for 41 yards, including an 8-yard burst up the middle for a touchdown with 10:20 to play that made it 21-14.
Reynolds answered with a 13-play, 80-yard drive. Davis had a 31-yard run, and with a late hit penalty tacked on the end, the Demons had the ball at the Davie 23. Tyriek Leach carried three times for 15 yards from there, Tavaras Goodwin had runs of 6 and 2 yards, and Davis carried for three yards on third down and on fourth-and-goal from the one, scoring with 4:07 to play.
Davie County 63 Reynolds 34
Reynolds 7 7 13 7 -- 34
Davie County 14 7 28 14 -- 63
DC — Reynolds 25 pass from Hampton (Moure kick)
DC — Reynolds 29 pass from Hampton (Moure kick)
REY — Gibbs 18 pass from Davis (Doherty kick)
DC — Carney 8 run (Moure kick)
REY — Davis 1 run (Doherty kick)
DC — Carney 21 run (Moure kick)
REY — Davis 10 run (Doherty kick)
DC — Hampton 10 run (Moure kick)
DC — Lyerly 41 run (Moure kick)
REY — Johnson 84 pass from Davis (kick failed)
DC — Carney 1 run (Moure kick)
DC — Lyerly 2 run (Moure kick)
REY — Yates 90 kickoff return (Doherty kick)
DC — Lyerly 13 run (Moure kick)
