Za'Haree Maddox assumed the pain stemmed from growth.
At the time, he was an outgoing eighth-grader at William Ellis Middle School in Advance. And, looking back, Maddox said he "always" ran with a limp.
He aimed to have the nagging ache in his left knee evaluated following that summer 2018. In the meantime, Maddox planned to push through it. Tolerate the pain, and keep playing basketball — the sport he took up at age 3.
But Maddox's course was drastically altered in May of that summer. He was playing at a Big Shots tournament, an AAU showcase, in Myrtle Beach, S.C. Maddox recalled attempting to grab a rebound, his descent resulting in a swollen knee.
It was arguably the final straw for Maddox, whose ache was soon diagnosed as osteochondritis dissecans — blood deprivation in his femur to a loosening of cartilage and pieces of bone. Surgery in June 2018 at Novant Health's Clemmons Medical Center turned into a 10-month recovery.
Maddox underwent a hiatus from the sport he loved, including what would've been the beginning of his career on the Davie County boys basketball team — a program the now 16-year-old followed dating back nearly to the third grade, according to Coach Mike Absher. Despite the War Eagles finishing at 15-10, his return felt like destiny. Maddox, now a 5-foot-10 sophomore point guard, averaged 12.6 points with 4.3 assists and 4.2 rebounds this season ending in a loss last week in the Central Piedmont 4-A semifinals to Glenn.
"I was sad, at first," said Maddox, looking back on that time away from basketball. "I kept praying and everybody was behind me. All of them were behind me, just pushing me and just trying to make sure I wasn't getting down on myself.
"I wanted to hurry up and get back."
Maddox said, following the surgery, he was resigned to crutches for three to four weeks. Physical therapy followed — plenty of quad-strengthening exercises included.
But Maddox remained close with the War Eagles, attending practices and JV matchups. According to Absher, the team felt Maddox could, eventually, become an "integral part" of the War Eagles' program. Davie County lost six seniors following the 2018-19 season, including four captains — Michael Walton, Latham Chamberlin, Troy Griggs and Owen McCormack — that led the team to finish at 24-3 with a third-round appearance in the NCHSAA Class 4-A playoffs.
That possibility was prolonged to April 2019, when Maddox was medically cleared to play again. He even played with Team Loaded, a travel program, that impending summer.
However, he had watched — and nearly from the bench — almost a decade ago as well. Absher was first acquainted with Maddox during the stretch from 2010-2013 when Caleb and Cody Martin, now with the Charlotte Hornets, were figures on the hardwood at Davie County. The twins spent three seasons with the War Eagles, before moving on to play their final year at Oak Hill Academy.
"He would come to the games when Cody and Caleb played, and we let him kind of be around the bench," Absher said. "I said something to him the other day. It's kind of funny how I would turn around in some of those huddles, and almost bump into him.
"And now he's playing for us. It's kind of cool, you know?"
That injury seemingly gave Maddox, who has earned Division I scholarship offers from DePaul, High Point — even Penn State if he reclassified to the 2023 recruiting class — since October, a different perspective moving ahead with his high school career.
"You can't take nothing for granted," said Maddox, who was a wide receiver with the War Eagles' varsity football program this past season as well. "You have to train like it's your last day training because anything can happen.
"It just changed so fast. … Like in a split second."
