WELCOME — And the Davie County football team keeps rolling along.
Junior quarterback Nate Hampton starred and sophomore running back Tate Carney ran for three touchdowns as the War Eagles defeated North Davidson 42-31 in a Friday night nonconference game at Palmer Field. The win for Davie County marked its second straight of the season, after slipping past Greensboro Page in the team’s home opener in Mocksville last week.
Hampton, a 3-star prospect per 247Sports with scholarship offers from West Virginia and Florida Atlantic, passed for just over 140 yards and three touchdowns along with an interception — in addition to nearly 50 yards on the ground. Carney, who received an offer from Wake Forest in February, had 96 rushing yards on the night as the War Eagles dealt North Davidson its first 0-2 start to a season since 2006.
The War Eagles (2-0) held a lead during the first half, but found themselves having to climb out of a hole in the third quarter. And it began with Carney.
The Black Knights (0-2) scored twice on their first two drives of the second half — an 11-yard touchdown reception from Jamarien Dalton and another 63-yard heave from quarterback Landon Moore to Mason Everhart — to take a 23-15 lead with just under six minutes remaining.
On the first play of the War Eagles’ third drive in the second half, Carney ran for an 80-yard touchdown. Carney took a handoff from Hampton on the following drive, scoring on a 6-yard carry a little more than three minutes later.
And the War Eagles kept it up in the fourth, with a 26-yard touchdown pass from Hampton to senior Evan Little, to increase their lead to 35-23 with 7:36 left.
North Davidson couldn’t respond on its next drive as Caleb Bowling, a junior defensive back, intercepted a pass from Moore at the Black Knights’ 15-yard line on second down. When the Davie County offense took the field, Carney ran it in for a touchdown on the first play to increase its lead to 42-24.
North Davidson mustered just one more response on its next drive. Moore connected with Dalton on a 61-yard touchdown pass on second down with 5:14 left.
The War Eagles struck on their first drive of the night.
On second down from the North Davidson 41, Hampton connected with Jack Reynolds — good for the team’s first touchdown with 6:15 remaining in the first quarter.
At first glance, it appeared to be last year’s game all over again. Hampton and Reynolds, sophomores at the time, connected for three touchdowns in a 21-14 victory over the Black Knights during their home opener in Mocksville on Aug. 24, 2018 — just one of three losses for North Davidson that season.
But a turnover cost the War Eagles early in the second quarter. On second down at the North Davidson 22-yard line, Kendred Tetter intercepted a pass from Hampton with 11:14 left in the half. The senior defensive back’s catch led to the Black Knights scoring less than two minutes later.
And it was from their own 27-yard line. On third-and-7 with 9:44 remaining, Landon Moore connected with Masion Everhart. A 73-yard touchdown pass positioned the Black Knights trailing 8-7.
Another pass from Hampton to Zymere Hudson for a 47-yard touchdown on third-and-7 with six minutes remaining. A 33-yard field goal from Jake Marion, and the Black Knights trailed 15-10 by halftime.
Davie County 42 North Davidson 31
Davie County 8 7 13 14 — 42
North Davidson 0 10 13 9 — 31
DC — Jack Reynolds 41 pass from Nate Hampton (Conversion good)
ND — Mason Everhart 73 pass from Landon Moore (Jake Marion kick)
DC — Zymere Hudson 47 pass from Hampton (Guillermo Moure kick)
ND — Marion 33 field goal
ND — Jamarien Dalton 11 pass from Moore (Conversion failed)
ND — Everhart 63 pass from Moore (Marion kick)
DC — Moure field goal failed
DC — Tate Carney 6 run (Kick failed)
DC — Evan Little 26 pass from Hampton (Moure kick)
DC — Carney 15 run (Moure kick)
ND — Dalton 61 pass from Moore (Marion kick)
