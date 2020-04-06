Davie County is in search of a new girls basketball coach, following four seasons with Kevin Revels at the helm of the program.
Revels, who was hired in 2016, on Monday afternoon said he resigned. The move came a "couple of weeks" after the season, in which Davie County finished with an 0-25 record. Revels said it occurred during a meeting with athletics director Mike Absher and principal Doyle Nicholson.
According to Absher the coaching vacancy will be tied to a teaching role. However, details on a specific position have yet to be hashed out.
"We're going to move forward. Obviously, in a perfect world, we'd love to have someone in place as quickly as possible there's a lot of moving parts," said Absher, referring to the challenges presented by the coronavirus outbreak. "I mean, the chances of getting somebody face-to-face right now isn't going to happen for a while. But obviously, we've talked about other ways — I mean, it's not like we haven't interviewed via other means of communication before."
Revels replaced Dave Ruemenapp, who resigned to take a job as the head boys basketball coach at St. Stephen's Episcopal in Bradenton, Fla. He compiled a 15-82 record in that four-season span.
Revels previously served as an assistant at Hope Mills South View under Brent Barker. He spent 10 years within the girls program, before moving on to his first head coaching job at Davie County. Revels, a history and civics and economics teacher, plans to remain at the high school.
"He's led our program in a positive way as much as he could. He's been great to work with — a great teacher at our school," Absher said. "... Tough situation, but he gave it a good effort. And I think he cared about the kids. I think probably good for everybody involved."
