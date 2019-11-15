Davie County took an early lead Friday against West Mecklenburg in the first round of the NCHSAA Class 4-A West playoffs.
The No. 7 War Eagles won 46-14 over the No. 10 Hawks, and they will play one the road next week against No. 2 East Forsyth. The Eagles, who beat the War Eagles 49-35 on Nov. 1, had a first-round bye after finishing second in the Central Piedmont 4-A.
Davie quarterback Nate Hampton was responsible for three touchdowns — two passing, one rushing — in Friday’s win. He scored the game’s first touchdown on a 13-yard run in the first quarter and threw touchdown passes to Jack Reynolds and Za’haree Maddox in the third and fourth quarters, respectively. Hampton finished the game with 198 yards on 11-of-27 passing; he also had 85 rushing yards on 14 carries.
Reynolds was Davie’s leading receiver with five catches for 40 yards. Zymere Hudson had two catches for a team-high 79 yards.
Tate Carney, Devontae Lyerly and Jack Robinson all scored second-half rushing touchdowns for the War Eagles. Carney was the team’s leading rusher with 130 yards on 20 carries.
West Mecklenburg 6 0 0 8 -- 14
Davie County 10 0 14 22 -- 46
DC — Nate Hampton 13 run (Willie Moure kick)
DC — Moure 26 field goal
WM — Taylor 9 run ( kick failed)
DC — Jack Reynolds 20 pass from Hampton (Moure kick)
DC — Tate Carney 6 run (Moure kick)
DC — Safety (punt block)
DC — Za’haree Maddox 29 pass from Hampton (Moure kick)
DC — Devontae Lyerly 47 run (Moure kick)
WM — Maye 66 from Kenney (Brown pass from Kenney)
DC — Josh Robinson 53 run (kick failed)
