North Davidson Ledford Football

North Davidson quarterback Landon Moore threw for 3,195 yards and 39 touchdowns in the 2018 season.

North Davidson lost its nonconference matchup against Davie County in late August, before rumbling to eight straight wins. It was one of just three games the Black Knights lost last year on their road to an appearance in the NCHSAA Class 2-AA championship game and a 13-win season.

This year, North Davidson takes on Davie in its home opener at Palmer Field on Friday in Welcome. 

Last week, North Davidson opened the season with a loss against Parkland — the Black Knights' first loss to the Mustangs since 1988. Landon Moore returns as quarterback again this year. And, even against a solid Parkland secondary, he had more than 100 passing yards. 

Davie County began its season eking past Greensboro Page in a 28-27 victory at home. Running back Tate Carney, who received his first Division I offer from Wake Forest in February, rushed for 164 yards and a touchdown.

The War Eagles also return Nate Hampton, who is rated a 3-star prospect by 247Sports with offers from West Virginia and Florida Atlantic as a junior quarterback. Josh Robinson kicked off his senior season at running back as well, rushing for 76 yards and two touchdowns.  

