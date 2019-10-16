Both teams are coming off of wins in their conference games in the Central Piedmont 4-A.
Davie County dominated Reynolds in the second half last week in Mocksville and won 63-34. West Forsyth survived a late field-goal attempt to beat East Forsyth 41-38 and remain undefeated.
For the Titans, it will be interesting to see how they react after last week's emotional win against the Eagles. West Forsyth comes into this week's game sharing first place in the Central Piedmont 4-A with Davie and Glenn.
