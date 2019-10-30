Davie West Forsyth FB (copy)

The Davie County offensive line opens up a hole for running back Tate Carney to get a 15-yard run in the War Eagles' 37-34 win over West Forsyth two weeks ago. 

Both of these teams are coming off losses. Davie County was in the driver's seat for winning the conference championship before last week's home loss against Glenn. East Forsyth led late against Reagan last week, but the Raiders scored a touchdown with 32.7 seconds left to beat the Eagles lose by four points.

After rolling up more than 500 yards of offense at West Forsyth the previous week, Davie County was held in check by Glenn's defense. Quarterback Nate Hampton finished with 272 yards on 31-of-52 passing; he threw two interceptions in the 21-16 loss.

East Forsyth is playing without running back Ahmani Marshall, who broke his humerus in his left arm three weeks ago at East Forsyth; the Eagles still finished with 275 yards rushing, including 105 from quarterback Ty Lyles, last week at Reagan.

