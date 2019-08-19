Daniel Napper didn’t care where he was at. He just wanted to get in the mix.
It was early in the day on July 11, and the Glenn High School football players were going through drill work as the sun started heating the field. Napper, a senior, stood on the sideline briefly watching linemen go at one another.
“Let me get in there, Coach,” Napper joked with an assistant before he moved on to his next spot.
Frankly, Napper has plenty to do for the Bobcats, who gave Coach Antwon Stevenson his first career playoff victory last season. And Napper filled in last season where necessary.
A quick review: Last season, Napper’s first as a varsity football player, he appeared as both wide receiver and running back regularly. He also moonlighted as a Wildcat quarterback. And finally, for the team’s final two games — which were in the playoffs, by the way — Napper filled in at linebacker when a starter got hurt.
“It was kind of hard at first,” Napper said. “But I tried to find the best way to fit in.”
Through that patchwork, Stevenson found the best place for Napper and his 6-foot, athletic frame. The defense, Stevenson recalled, had more athleticism and quick-twitch movement with Napper out there.
It’s why Napper will start at inside linebacker this season, making adjustments as the on-field leader for the Glenn defense. He’ll also see heavy time at wide receiver, on top of anywhere he might be needed again.
“He was like that Swiss Army knife,” Stevenson said. “… He won’t come off the field this year.
“And he’s taken that challenge, and he wants that challenge so it’ll be good for him again. He’s earned his right to be the leader and be that guy and he wants to take on that role.”
Napper and his teammates had to serve as the follow-up for one of the best years for Glenn in recent memory. The Bobcats went 10-2 in 2017 thanks to a senior-laden crew that was able to score points in bunches.
Stevenson said last year’s team needed a scaled-back playbook. His team had talented guys that didn’t have the playing experience. Players like Napper, Stevenson said, helped keep things moving forward.
To no surprise, Napper wants to play college football. His father, Daryl, played at Winston-Salem State. His oldest brother, also named Daryl, finished up a career at Johnson C. Smith in 2017. And his other brother, D’Quan, will be a senior at Elizabeth City State this fall.
And that’s where Stevenson hopes this new position helps. Stevenson said he fields interest from coaches about Napper, but when it comes to game tape, they can never see enough of him at one position. Napper sees that as a strength — he gets the chance to flash his versatility — but his coach hopes he can help create an avenue to college for his player.
It’s why Stevenson wanted to give Napper the extra responsibility this year. And that is something Napper has prepared himself for in a different way.
For the last couple years, Napper has worked with young kids in Reynolds Park — teaching 12-year-olds about the game of football and other things while also trying to keep them entertained. He said his father works at the William Roscoe Anderson Jr. Community Center there.
Napper will try to put those lessons into practice this season, where he’ll attempt to help Glenn win and secure his spot at the next level.
“You’ve got to overcome stuff,” Napper said he tells the kids. “You’ll deal with, you’ll see stuff, and then they’ll go based off your reaction. So just stay calm and just be a leader.”