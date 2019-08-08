Day/time: Aug. 16, 6-10 p.m.
Location: Grimsley High School in Greensboro
Teams: Grimsley, Northern Guilford, Northwest Guilford, Ragsdale, Ledford, North Davidson, Southern Guilford, Western Guilford
Admission: $10, gates open at 5 p.m.
D.J. Reader, a nose tackle entering his fourth season with the Houston Texans, is hosting an eight-team jamboree for the second straight year in his hometown of Greensboro. The event is scheduled for Aug. 16 at Grimsley — the former Clemson standout's alma mater.
Six of the teams scheduled to participate are from Guilford County. Ledford and North Davidson round out the field.
The Panthers, who advanced to the Class 2-AA East Region final last season in its deepest postseason run since 1976, face Ragsdale from 7-7:50 p.m. Ledford also scrimmages Western Guilford from 9-9:50 p.m.
North Davidson takes on Northwest Guilford from 6-6:50 p.m and Grimsley from 8-8:50 p.m. North Davidson comes into the season after advancing to the Class 2-AA championship game in 2018.