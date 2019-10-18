EAST BEND — A black, metal cannon was on the sideline, its barrel raised and pointed toward a patch of trees away from the bleachers.
Zion Conrad had no desire to hear it, and he made that known to the Walkertown football team. The cannon, customarily emitting a boom after every touchdown scored by Forbush, only fired once Friday night.
Walkertown defeated Forbush 29-7 at Falcon Stadium, as the Wolfpack picked up their second conference victory of the season in the Western Piedmont Athletic 2-A.
Conrad finished the night passing for 169 yards, his longest throws for 45 and 50 yards. The senior connected with K.J. Greer twice for touchdowns in the first half. Conrad had two interceptions as well, picked off by the Falcons’ Derek Matthews and Brody Cagna in the second half.
“Oh, that defense was nasty,” Conrad said with a laugh, after the game. “We came in there ready to hit them because I told them, ‘We are not going to hear that cannon — it’s loud.’
“So, when I told them that, that put some fire in them.”
The cannon blasted just once. Jacob Lounds, a nose tackle who took over at quarterback after an ACL injury that starter Casey Graham suffered in a loss to Starmount, scored on a 1-yard keeper. That put the Falcons (5-3, 2-2) ahead 7-6 with 2:58 left in the first half.
The Wolfpack (6-2, 2-2) scored on just their second drive of the night in the first quarter. Conrad connected with Greer on a 31-yard touchdown pass with just under two minutes remaining.
Greer also caught a 50-yard touchdown pass from Conrad with 2:47 left in the first half. The pass ricocheted off the hands of senior defensive back Jacob Anderson, and Greer caught it.
For Greer, who finished with 87 yards receiving, the win gave the Wolfpack a boost of confidence. Before taking on Forbush, Walkertown was coming off a 16-15 loss to North Forsyth on Oct. 11.
Two games before that, the Wolfpack dropped their first conference matchup of the season to North Surry 27-20 in Toast.
“We had two tough losses, so it’s good to get our confidence back and beat one of the (better) teams in our conference,” said Greer.
According to Coach Rodney McKoy of Walkertown, the offensive line blocked well — a reversal from the team’s loss to North Forsyth. Conrad had time to pass, leading to those connections with Greer.
The ground game was solid as well, with William Slater scoring the Wolfpack’s only rushing touchdown of the night on a 1-yard run with 36 seconds left in the first half. Walkertown pushed ahead 20-7 on that first-and-goal play. Slater ended the night with 43 yards rushing.
“Here’s the thing — we didn’t block North Forsyth well last week,” said McKoy. “And that’s my fault. I’ve got to be a better football coach.
“This week we blocked well. So our philosophy this week was kind of open up a little bit early and then get back to the running game.”
Lounds had 49 yards passing with three interceptions — the second returned by sophomore defensive back Caleb Kelly, for a 75-yard touchdown with 4:09 left in the game. Coach Chris Johnson of Forbush chalked it up to Lounds still developing in his new role.
The Falcons suffered an injury with just 29 seconds remaining in the game. Johnson said Austin Cranfill, a senior defensive back and wide receiver, took a shot to the head. Cranfill was helped off the field, and Johnson couldn’t confirm it was a concussion but said he’ll be evaluated today.
“They probably threw the ball a little bit more tonight than they historically do,” Johnson said of Walkertown. “And, you know, they had some kids make some big catches.”
Walkertown 6 14 0 9 — 29 Forbush 0 7 0 0 — 7
WHS — K.J. Greer 31 pass from Zion Conrad (Conversion failed)
FHS — Jacob Lounds 1 run (Dasaun Dalton kick)
WHS — Greer 50 pass from Conrad (Conversion failed)
WHS — William Slater 1 run (Conversion good)
FHS — Safety
WHS — Caleb Kelly 75 interception (Cameron Wilkerson kick)
