KING — Trust the process.
All season long, West Stokes blew opponents away with its quick-strike offense. But in its second-round Class 2-A playoff match-up against Eastern Randolph, it became more of a grind.
In the end though, the Wildcats prevailed with a 26-21 comeback victory. Now they turn their attention to a third-round date next week against top-seeded Burnsville Mountain Heritage or No. 9 Black Mountain Owen. The win marks the first time in eight years that West Stokes advanced past the second round. The last time that happened, the season ended with a Class 2-AA state title.
“To make deep runs in the playoffs, you have to be good, but you also have to be lucky,” said Coach Jimmy Upchurch of West Stokes. “This was a season where we haven’t had to face any adversity until now. I wondered if would dig deep when things got tough. Tonight, I got my answer.”
Quarterback Amon Conrad was the force that Eastern Randolph couldn’t deal with effectively — especially in the second half. For the game, he finished with 347 total offensive yards to go with two touchdown runs and a couple of scoring passes.
“We did a good job of limiting their best running back (Chris Brown) and receiver (Kellin Parsons),” said Coach Burton Cates of Eastern Randolph. “And we knew that we would have to slow down No. 1, but we didn’t do a good enough job. He made some very good decisions against our defense.”
Eastern Randolph, which led 15-6 at halftime, was able to slow down West Stokes considerably in the early going. Tavis McAdoo ran for a 7-yard touchdown for the game’s first score.
West Stokes retaliated to cut the lead to 8-6 when Chris Brown caught an 8-yard touchdown pass from Conrad. Then Eastern regained the lead on Cade Snotherly’s 26-yard scoring pass to Osiris Ross. Eastern Randolph had 310 total offensive yards for the game.
The second half belonged to West Stokes and Conrad was the chief orchestrator. Midway through the third quarter, Conrad led his team on a 97-yard drive that ended with his 18-yard touchdown pass to Kelin Parsons, to cut the deficit to 15-12 with 2:36 to go in the quarter.
Early in the fourth quarter, Conrad scored on a keeper from 2 yards out and he competed a pass to Palmer Elliot to put his team up 20-15. Three minutes later, Cameron Pack recovered an Eastern Randolph fumble on a botched double-reverse to give West Stokes possession at Eastern’s 15-yard line. Conrad scored on a 1-yard sneak to conclude the scoring for the home team.
“Tonight, we showed what kind of heart we have as a team,” said Conrad, who completed 21 od 31 passes for 193 yards and two scores. We had a big challenge in front of us and we got the job done. We knew that if we stayed patient that we would get what we wanted.”
Although Conrad served as a top-flight solo act, he had some help from his play-making brethren. As the playoffs progress, it’s likely that West Stokes will have to call on multiple people to come through at different times.
“We have several people who can make big plays at any time,” said Courtlen Dutton, who doubles as a running back and slot receiver. “Teams just can’t key on one us. Our feeling is that one of us is just as good as the other. As long as we stay together, we’re unstoppable.”
E. Randolph 8 7 0 6 — 21
W. Stokes 0 6 6 14 — 26
ER — Travis McAdoo 7 run (J.B. Parrish run)
WS — Chris Brown 8 pass from Amon Conrad (pass failed)
ER — Osiris Ross 26 pass from Cade Snotherly (Carter Moore kick)
WS — Kelin Parsons 18 pass from from Conrad (pass failed)
WS — Conrad 1 run (Palmer Elliot pass from Conrad)
WS — Conrad 2 run (pass failed)
ER — Kaemen Marley 23 pass from Snotherly (run failed)
Records: Eastern Randolph 10-3; West Stokes 10-3
