Both the Central Piedmont 4-A and Piedmont Triad 3-A start that road Tuesday (Jan. 7). The Northwest 1-A begins conference play later in the week.

Meanwhile, Forbush continues its undefeated run through the Western Piedmont Athletic 2-A, having knocked off West Stokes. The Falcons remain atop Class 2-A rankings, according to MaxPreps, with a win over the Wildcats last week.

Five area games to keep an eye on:

Get the latest high school sports stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our PrepZone newsletter.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments