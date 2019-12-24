South Stokes 1st season
When Diamont was hired to take over the football program at South Stokes in May, he had a goal of a winning season. He succeeded, as the Sauras finished 7-5 with a first-round appearance in the NCHSAA Class 1-AA playoffs. Those seven wins were the most South Stokes had strung together in a season since 2012, when the team finished 8-3. Of course, it's not Diamont's first time leading a program. He was the head coach at East Surry from 1977 to 1990 and again from 1999 until his resignation in 2017. Diamont was at the helm at Mount Airy from 1991 to 1995 as well.
"We were sort of putting together the airplane as it was taking off," Diamont said. "The kids adjusted very well to the different system, different terminology. They were hungry, and I was absolutely delighted."
