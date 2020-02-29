KERNERSVILLE — Tears and hugs. Hugs and tears.
There was a lot of both in the locker room of the Glenn Bobcats girls basketball team late Saturday afternoon after their season came to a disappointing finish.
No. 7 seed Charlotte Vance used its dominating inside game to shut down No. 2 seed Glenn and hang on for a 46-40 victory in the third round of the NCHSAA Class 4-A girls playoffs.
It was the second time this week that these two schools met on the basketball court. The Glenn boys lost to Vance on Thursday night in Charlotte.
Glenn finished with a 24-2 record, but that’s not what Coach Melvin Heggie will remember most about this season.
“We did accomplish a lot of great things, and a lot of people put wins and losses as a measuring stick, but I can’t do that,” he said. “That’s not what I do this for. It’s the relationships I have built with these kids and their parents. I will be at the weddings of these kids. They spend time with my daughter and my family.”
Those relationships are why this loss was so difficult, so crushing.
“These kids put everything into what I asked of them,” said Heggie. “We dug ourselves a hole early but we fought back, we really fought back. I’m not saying we lost it, but that we just ran out of time.”
Junior Iycez Adams led the Bobcats with 15 points and she, too, said the fact that the season has come to an end is difficult to accept.
“It was a great season, but that’s not how I wanted it to finish,” she said. “This team was special. We’re all special, and we all love each other so much. I will miss them all, especially the seniors.”
The season was, indeed, special for the Bobcats. They started off by winning the Mary Garber Holiday Tip-off Classic, went unbeaten in the Central Piedmont 4-A Conference and then won the league tournament. Four of those wins came against rival East Forsyth.
It was a disastrous beginning Saturday for the Bobcats, who committed four turnovers and missed three shots on their first seven possessions.
Not the start Heggie was hoping for.
Glenn had trouble penetrating the Vance zone early, was missing shot after shot from the outside and trailed 27-16 at halftime.
The Bobcats finally got their running game going in the second half, pulling to within 32-29 early in the fourth quarter on a layup by Jacee Busick, but they could get no closer. The Cougars (24-5) used their size advantage on the inside to remain in control.
Nakia Weston was Glenn’s only other double-figure scorer with 11 points. Sisters Amhyia and Trinity Morelead led Vance with 11 and 10 points, respectively.
Two of the key losses from this year’s team are Busick, who has signed with Charlotte, and floor leader Weston. Despite those departures, Heggie said he expects to have another good team next season and in the future.
“This senior class has laid the foundation for the culture of this program going forward,” he said. “We’re looking for great things ahead. We had a memorable season, but I feel like we’re going to be really, really good again next year. We want to add to the legacy that is Glenn women’s basketball and build on it. We want to elevate ourselves to an elite program in the state of North Carolina. When you think of elite programs, we want people to think of Glenn.”
Charlotte Vance 46, Glenn 40
Vance 15 12 5 14 — 46
Glenn 8 8 9 15 — 40
Vance: Jackson 6, Barringer 4, Marshall 2, Hayes 8, Trinity Moreland 10, Amhyia Moreland 11, Morgan 5
Glenn: Nakia Weston 11, Gathings 6, Evans 2, Busick 6, Iycez Adams 15
Records: Vance 24-5, Glenn 24-2
