East Forsyth special teams coach Kenny Yoder (right) hugs East Forsyth head coach Todd Willert following the East Forsyth Eagles' 24-21 victory over the Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons Crusaders in the NCHSAA Class 4-A championship football game on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Kenan Memorial Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
CHAPEL HILL — Ty Lyles clutched an MVP plaque in his right hand. A padless Ahmani Marshall held a championship trophy high, rocking it up and down.
They were just two faces in the pack of East Forsyth football players standing on the turf at Kenan Stadium. That crowd of dark blue jerseys — some sweaty — at midfield began a brief chant in unison.
"Back-to-back." About 10 times, as Coach Todd Willert and several players held up two fingers.
Call the Eagles champions again.
Just a few minutes earlier, No. 2 East Forsyth defeated No. 4 Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 24-21 in the NCHSAA Class 4-A championship game. The Eagles (13-2), having won their first state title since 1992 just last year, defended it for another season.
With a little more than two minutes left to play in the game, Cardinal Gibbons began its final drive of the game trailing by a field goal.
The Crusaders (12-3) made it to the Eagles' 24-yard line — ultimately, the closest quarterback Andrew Harvey and his team, in their first state title game since the school reestablished football in 1992, would get to the end zone. A combined sack from Javon Cobbs and Isaiah Shepherd. Another from Torrian Jackson. Then came a last-ditch, fourth-down throw that even Willert acknowledged he couldn't watch.
Harvey, who ended the day completing 19 of 33 passes for 290 yards for three touchdowns, was nearly sacked for a third time. He heaved a 39-yard pass to the end zone. It was batted down by Javon McAllister, who ran to the Eagles' sideline with his arms outstretched.
For Willert, it was reminiscent of last season's 35-28 title victory over Scotland County in Durham.
"I believed. I believed," said Willert, sitting behind a table with tight end Brendan Conway, defensive end Zyun Reeves and defensive back Jordan Timmons. "I heard our crowd go crazy, so I kind of figured we knocked it down. I actually turned away, when I saw us miss the sack.
"But what an unbelievable stop, kind of like last year — we had to get that stop at the end of the game. Nerve-wracking, man. But so gratifying."
Lyles led the Eagles, completing 10 of 16 passes for 171 yards and two touchdowns — those being his longest throws of 59 and 56 yards to Jamison Warren, who was named the most outstanding offensive player from the West Region. Andrew Conrad, the team's sophomore kicker, chipped a 31-yard field goal in the third quarter — his longest of the season.
The defense, however, gave East Forsyth the push it needed early.
That included Timmons' first-half fumble recovery for a touchdown. Timmons, a junior, scooped up the ball, lost by Jack Grazen, the Crusaders' senior running back who ended the game amassing 2,069 for a single-season school record, and ran down the sideline. That play pushed the Eagles ahead 21-14 with 5:42 remaining.
It was a special moment for Timmons, who was named the most outstanding defensive player from the West Region. He wasn't with the Eagles when they won a state title last season, having transferred from Parkland to start the 2019-20 school year.
Reeves said he hoped to return for another championship. Timmons, who had seven tackles — including one for a loss — had a quick response.
"We will come back next year," he said. "Words can't explain this feeling. Especially me, coming from a different school, words can't explain this feeling.
"This is what I came here for, and this is what I worked hard for all summer."
The win solidified that goal of yearly title contention for East Forsyth, according to Willert. On Monday at the NCHSAA's championship news conference, he reflected on that first win against Scotland County.
Willert said it showed his players and coaches that the ultimate prize was attainable.
But, with another ring soon to be ordered and a trophy again taking a bus ride back to Kernersville, the Eagles' win over Cardinal Gibbons was an assertion.
"That what we play for now," Willert said. "We can truly say we're playing for state titles.
"And Eagle Nation expects it now, and I wouldn't want it any other way."
East Forsyth 24 Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 21
Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons;7;7;3;7;—;21
East Forsyth;7;14;3;0;—;24
CG — Jacob Gill 9 pass from Andrew Harvey (Noah Lawrence kick)
EF — Jamison Warren 59 pass from Ty Lyles (Andrew Conrad kick)
CG — Cameron Noble 40 pass from Harvey (Lawrence kick)
EF — Jamison Warren 56 pass from Lyles (Conrad kick)
EF —Jordan Timmons 24 fumble recovery (Conrad kick)
CG — 34 field goal failed
EF — Conrad 31 field goal
CG — Noble 8 pass from Harvey (Lawrence kick)
Records: East Forsyth (13-2), Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons (12-3).
