BOYS BASKETBALL

Davie County: Brooks Johnson, Za’Haree Maddox

East Forsyth: Zyun Reeves, Will Rhodes

Glenn: Zion Dixon, Micah Gainey, Julius Reese Jr., Jeremiah Scales

Reagan: Jared Gray

Reynolds: Tobias Johnson, Jaben Mars, Tyreik Leach

West Forsyth: Bralen Morris, C.J. Smith

Player of the year: Caden Davis (Reynolds)

Coach of the year: Billy Martin (Reynolds)

GIRLS BASKETBALL

East Forsyth: Monay Galloway, Jaydn Hoover, La’Niya Simes

Glenn: Iycez Adams, Alivia Evans, Jaylyn Gathings, Nakia Weston

Reagan: Alyse Binyard, Adrianna Gullette

Reynolds: Ashleigh Williams

West Forsyth: Shakira Baskerville, Maddie Scheier

Player of the year: Jacee Busick (Glenn)

Coach of the year: Melvin Heggie (Glenn)

BOYS SWIMMING AND DIVING

Davie County: Evan Shives

Reagan: Aidan Coffield, Harrison Copeland, John Dymond, Simon Michel

Reynolds: Whit Andrus, Logan Brown, Jeff Echols, Will Gardner, Alex Greene, Austin Nario, James Northington, Harrison Walls

West Forsyth: Jake Freiberg, Connor Greene, Jonah Greene, Leighton Jones, James McDonald, Logan McDonald, Alex Valliere, Luke Vlahos, Griffin Watkins

Swimmers of the year: Jeff Echols (Reynolds), Connor Greene (West Forsyth)

Coach of the year: Ryan Michel (Reagan)

GIRLS SWIMMING AND DIVING

Reagan: Reece Alexander, Brianna Cottingham, Leanne Driscoll, Katie Hall, Abby Jennings, Cameron Morris, Maddie Neal, Lexi Pierce, Julianna Rieker, Aden Stames, Graylyn Wolffis

Reynolds: Caroline Echols, Jane Fitzgerald, Caroline Hoyle, Catherine Kim, Katie Mohr, Amelia Presley

West Forsyth: Scarlett Clevengr, Lauren Kranis, Madison McGuinness, Kelly Smith

Swimmer of the year: Katie Mohr (Reynolds)

Coach of the year: Ryan Michel (Reagan)

WRESTLING

Davie County: Colin Bailey, Matt Downey, Tyris Griffin, Lane Hill, Jack Jarvis, Tyler Snyder, Isaac Webb

East Forsyth: Preston Deal, Joseph Ross, Jonathan Whisnant

Glenn: Ethan Carter, Jemel Craig-Blakely, Austin Greene, Ethan Greene, Ramiro Pazcual, Isaac Sheehan, Haylen Sherman, Isaiah Wilson

Reagan: Corbin Jude, Rece Rader

Reynolds: Cintrell Johnson, Aldo Noyola

West Forsyth: Tucker Arnold, Joseph Burns, David Eldridge, Julian Lopez, Aiden Meagher, Jacob Zaitawi

Wrestlers of the year: Evan LaBella (West Forsyth), Michael Quinones (East Forsyth)

Coach of the year: Brandon Parsley (Glenn)

Trish Moore

