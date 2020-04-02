BOYS BASKETBALL
Davie County: Brooks Johnson, Za’Haree Maddox
East Forsyth: Zyun Reeves, Will Rhodes
Glenn: Zion Dixon, Micah Gainey, Julius Reese Jr., Jeremiah Scales
Reagan: Jared Gray
Reynolds: Tobias Johnson, Jaben Mars, Tyreik Leach
West Forsyth: Bralen Morris, C.J. Smith
Player of the year: Caden Davis (Reynolds)
Coach of the year: Billy Martin (Reynolds)
GIRLS BASKETBALL
East Forsyth: Monay Galloway, Jaydn Hoover, La’Niya Simes
Glenn: Iycez Adams, Alivia Evans, Jaylyn Gathings, Nakia Weston
Reagan: Alyse Binyard, Adrianna Gullette
Reynolds: Ashleigh Williams
West Forsyth: Shakira Baskerville, Maddie Scheier
Player of the year: Jacee Busick (Glenn)
Coach of the year: Melvin Heggie (Glenn)
BOYS SWIMMING AND DIVING
Davie County: Evan Shives
Reagan: Aidan Coffield, Harrison Copeland, John Dymond, Simon Michel
Reynolds: Whit Andrus, Logan Brown, Jeff Echols, Will Gardner, Alex Greene, Austin Nario, James Northington, Harrison Walls
West Forsyth: Jake Freiberg, Connor Greene, Jonah Greene, Leighton Jones, James McDonald, Logan McDonald, Alex Valliere, Luke Vlahos, Griffin Watkins
Swimmers of the year: Jeff Echols (Reynolds), Connor Greene (West Forsyth)
Coach of the year: Ryan Michel (Reagan)
GIRLS SWIMMING AND DIVING
Reagan: Reece Alexander, Brianna Cottingham, Leanne Driscoll, Katie Hall, Abby Jennings, Cameron Morris, Maddie Neal, Lexi Pierce, Julianna Rieker, Aden Stames, Graylyn Wolffis
Reynolds: Caroline Echols, Jane Fitzgerald, Caroline Hoyle, Catherine Kim, Katie Mohr, Amelia Presley
West Forsyth: Scarlett Clevengr, Lauren Kranis, Madison McGuinness, Kelly Smith
Swimmer of the year: Katie Mohr (Reynolds)
Coach of the year: Ryan Michel (Reagan)
WRESTLING
Davie County: Colin Bailey, Matt Downey, Tyris Griffin, Lane Hill, Jack Jarvis, Tyler Snyder, Isaac Webb
East Forsyth: Preston Deal, Joseph Ross, Jonathan Whisnant
Glenn: Ethan Carter, Jemel Craig-Blakely, Austin Greene, Ethan Greene, Ramiro Pazcual, Isaac Sheehan, Haylen Sherman, Isaiah Wilson
Reagan: Corbin Jude, Rece Rader
Reynolds: Cintrell Johnson, Aldo Noyola
West Forsyth: Tucker Arnold, Joseph Burns, David Eldridge, Julian Lopez, Aiden Meagher, Jacob Zaitawi
Wrestlers of the year: Evan LaBella (West Forsyth), Michael Quinones (East Forsyth)
Coach of the year: Brandon Parsley (Glenn)
