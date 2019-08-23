KERNERSVILLE — Not even a storm rolling through Forsyth County could stave off the Central Davidson football team’s stout ground game.
Cory Casilac scored three rushing touchdowns, Brandon Shore added two of his own, and Brody Stovall, Cole Stewart and Keyshawn Breedlove each had one the Spartans muscled to a 55-13 victory against Bishop McGuinness in the teams’ nonconference home opener at George L. Repass Memorial Stadium.
It was one of just a select few area matchups kicking off high school football season across the area — the bulk of which were plagued by a storm system making its way through the Piedmont Triad, leading to game postponements.
Casilac finished the game with more than 180 yards rushing.
After the Spartans won the coin toss and elected to receive, Lleyton King returned the opening kickoff to the team’s own 35-yard line. Brandon Shore, a senior fullback, followed it up with a 61-yard run up the middle.
A first and goal from the Villains’ 3 was all it took for Casilac to punch through the Bishop McGuinness offensive line.
Casilac, a sophomore running back, scored with 11:19 remaining in the first quarter as Central Davidson took a 7-0 lead.
The Villains couldn’t respond on their first drive. Bishop McGuinness was forced to punt, as Central Davidson took over at its own 30.
Casilac capitalized again.
The Spartans managed to push to the Villains’ 30-yard line. What was third-and-2 turned into another touchdown. With a little more than six minutes remaining, Casilac had another run up the middle to score as Central Davidson jumped to a 14-0 lead.
A storm delay halted play just 24 minutes after kickoff.
Spectators filed into the gym just a few yards away from the stadium. The delay lasted nearly an hour and a half, and play resumed with 1:42 remaining in the first quarter.
The Spartans’ next drive was much of the same.
On third-and-1 from the Bishop McGuinness 26, Stovall, a junior, scored on a quarterback keeper with about 54 seconds left in the first quarter. Kicker Drake Cullens, however, missed the extra point.
Bishop McGuinness managed to answer in the second quarter — scoring the first of its two touchdowns in the game. Stovall fumbled at the Central Davidson 45-yard line, and Yael Guzman ran it back for the Villains to help cut the deficit to 20-7 with 5:47 remaining in the half.
McGuinness’ only other touchdown in the game came in the fourth quarter on a 1-yard quarterback keeper by sophomore Risdon Williams.
The Spartans scored once more before halftime — a 4-yard run from Shore with 1:22 left.
Casilac scored his final touchdown of the night on the Spartans’ first drive of the third quarter. He had a 1-yard run with 4:27 remaining to put Central Davidson ahead 34-7.
A 20-yard touchdown run from Stewart helped Central Davidson end the third quarter with a 41-7 lead.
Shore scored on a 1-yard run with nearly 10 minutes left in the game. The final touchdown of the night came on a 50-yard touchdown run from Breedlove.
Central Davidson 20 7 14 14 — 55
Bishop McGuinness 0 7 0 6 — 13
CD — Cory Casilac 3 run (Drake Cullens kick)
CD — Casilac 30 run (Cullens kick)
CD — Brody Stovall 26 run (Kick missed)
BMHS — Yael Guzman 45 fumble recovery (John Herzberger kick)
CD — Brandon Shore 4 run (Cullens kick)
CD — Casilac 1 run (Cullens kick)
CD — Cole Stewart 20 run (Cullens kick)
CD — Shore 1 run (Cullens kick)
BMHS — Williams 1 quarterback keeper (kick blocked)
CD — Keyshawn Breedlove 50 run (Cullens kick)