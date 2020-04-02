BOYS BASKETBALL
Central Davidson: Cory Casilac, Jacob Myers
Ledford: Tyler Partee
Lexington: Derrick Dearmon, Rahmel Ewart, Alex Holt
North Davidson: Tedric Jenkins
Oak Grove: Ethan Whitaker
Salisbury: Nate Brown, Xavier Kesler, Jalon Walker
South Rowan: Braden Graham
Thomasville: Tyree Barnes, Jordan Williams
Player of the year: Jamarien Dalton (North Davidson)
Coach of the year: Dustin Tysinger (Central Davidson)
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Central Davidson: Salem Ward
East Davidson: Skylar Grubb
Ledford: Sarah Ledbetter
Lexington: Amarah Owens
North Davidson: Emily Hege
Oak Grove: Jordan Holt
Salisbury: Kyla Bryant, Anayia Fulson, Jamecia Huntley, Rachel McCullough
South Rowan: Bethany Rymer
Thomasville: Jada Gainey, Shakira Little
West Davidson: Haley Lowe, Sarah Rabon
Player of the year: Emily Hege (North Davidson)
Coach of the year: Ann Ferguson (Thomasville)
BOYS SWIMMING AND DIVING
Central Davidson: Connor Cayer, Derrick Lanham, Caden Leonard, Sean Smith
Ledford: Stefan Ristonovic, Jake Queen
Lexington: Charlie Blackerby, Isaac Haut
North Davidson: Riley Christie, Lane Cooke, David Hartsell, Austin Lashmit
Oak Grove: Hayden Lee, Gabe Rodriguez, Landon Roten, Jay Sams, Jack Tincher, Mason VanWeerdhuizen
Salisbury: Roshen Amin
South Rowan: Braxton Vagner
West Davidson: Ben Williams
Swimmer of the year: Isaac Haut (Lexington)
Coach of the year: Rachel Greene (Oak Grove)
GIRLS SWIMMING AND DIVING
East Davidson: Piper Burton, Ella Whitman
Ledford: Hannah Koh, Jenna Koh
Lexington: Waverly Blackwell
North Davidson: Emma Berrier, Morgan Dennis, Claire Hartsell, Audrey Stone, Lindsay Yarbrough, Peyton Yarbrough
Oak Grove: Cassidy Grubb, Liz Fyler, Emma Maddock, Sarah Stewart
Salisbury: Phoebe Hollingsworth, Sage Huffman, Emily Knorr, Katie Knorr, Anna Grace Woolly
Swimmer of the year: Morgan Dennis (North Davidson)
Coach of the year: Sallie Pittman (Salisbury)
WRESTLING
Central Davidson: Shane Johnson, Noah Roseberry, C.J. Wilson
East Davidson: Alex York
Ledford: Landon MacFarland, Logan MacFarland, Easton Shelley, Isaac Shelley, Conner Wishon
Lexington: Aveon Newell
North Davidson: Khalil Ivey, Carlos Mize, Ian Murdock
Oak Grove: Will Courson, Mason Mabey, Aiden Shewcow
Salisbury: Christian Sierra, Michael Lowery, Javon White, Trey Wilhoit
South Rowan: Jacob Cox, Gabriel Kincaid, Samuel Kincaid
Thomasville: Nasir Barnes, Emmauel Gomez, Will Lemons
West Davidson: Kayden Hardin, Mark Lyon, Riley Martin, Kayden Hardin, Dalles Thomas
Wrestler of the year: Logan MacFarland (Ledford)
Coach of the year: Jay Lineberry (Central Davidson)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.