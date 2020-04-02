BOYS BASKETBALL

Central Davidson: Cory Casilac, Jacob Myers

Ledford: Tyler Partee

Lexington: Derrick Dearmon, Rahmel Ewart, Alex Holt

North Davidson: Tedric Jenkins

Oak Grove: Ethan Whitaker

Salisbury: Nate Brown, Xavier Kesler, Jalon Walker

South Rowan: Braden Graham

Thomasville: Tyree Barnes, Jordan Williams

Player of the year: Jamarien Dalton (North Davidson)

Coach of the year: Dustin Tysinger (Central Davidson)

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Central Davidson: Salem Ward

East Davidson: Skylar Grubb

Ledford: Sarah Ledbetter

Lexington: Amarah Owens

North Davidson: Emily Hege

Oak Grove: Jordan Holt

Salisbury: Kyla Bryant, Anayia Fulson, Jamecia Huntley, Rachel McCullough

South Rowan: Bethany Rymer

Thomasville: Jada Gainey, Shakira Little

West Davidson: Haley Lowe, Sarah Rabon

Player of the year: Emily Hege (North Davidson)

Coach of the year: Ann Ferguson (Thomasville)

BOYS SWIMMING AND DIVING

Central Davidson: Connor Cayer, Derrick Lanham, Caden Leonard, Sean Smith

Ledford: Stefan Ristonovic, Jake Queen

Lexington: Charlie Blackerby, Isaac Haut

North Davidson: Riley Christie, Lane Cooke, David Hartsell, Austin Lashmit

Oak Grove: Hayden Lee, Gabe Rodriguez, Landon Roten, Jay Sams, Jack Tincher, Mason VanWeerdhuizen

Salisbury: Roshen Amin

South Rowan: Braxton Vagner

West Davidson: Ben Williams

Swimmer of the year: Isaac Haut (Lexington)

Coach of the year: Rachel Greene (Oak Grove)

GIRLS SWIMMING AND DIVING

East Davidson: Piper Burton, Ella Whitman

Ledford: Hannah Koh, Jenna Koh

Lexington: Waverly Blackwell

North Davidson: Emma Berrier, Morgan Dennis, Claire Hartsell, Audrey Stone, Lindsay Yarbrough, Peyton Yarbrough

Oak Grove: Cassidy Grubb, Liz Fyler, Emma Maddock, Sarah Stewart

Salisbury: Phoebe Hollingsworth, Sage Huffman, Emily Knorr, Katie Knorr, Anna Grace Woolly

Swimmer of the year: Morgan Dennis (North Davidson)

Coach of the year: Sallie Pittman (Salisbury)

WRESTLING

Central Davidson: Shane Johnson, Noah Roseberry, C.J. Wilson

East Davidson: Alex York

Ledford: Landon MacFarland, Logan MacFarland, Easton Shelley, Isaac Shelley, Conner Wishon

Lexington: Aveon Newell

North Davidson: Khalil Ivey, Carlos Mize, Ian Murdock

Oak Grove: Will Courson, Mason Mabey, Aiden Shewcow

Salisbury: Christian Sierra, Michael Lowery, Javon White, Trey Wilhoit

South Rowan: Jacob Cox, Gabriel Kincaid, Samuel Kincaid

Thomasville: Nasir Barnes, Emmauel Gomez, Will Lemons

West Davidson: Kayden Hardin, Mark Lyon, Riley Martin, Kayden Hardin, Dalles Thomas

Wrestler of the year: Logan MacFarland (Ledford)

Coach of the year: Jay Lineberry (Central Davidson)

