Coach Greg Scales is coming into his third season as the head coach of Carver football.

Coach: Greg Scales

2018 record: 1-10 (1-5 Western Piedmont Athletic 2-A)

2018 NCHSAA playoff performance: Did not qualify

Standout returners: Tiandre Cleveland, TE (statistics not available); Todd Ryan, WR (statistics not available); Steven Thon, CB (statistics not available)

2019 schedule:

Aug. 23: vs. Marshall Madison

Aug. 30: at High Point Andrews

Sept. 6: vs. Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson

Sept. 13: vs. South Davidson

Sept. 27: at North Forsyth

Oct. 4: at Walkertown

Oct. 11: vs. West Stokes

Oct. 18: at Surry Central

Oct. 25: vs. Atkins

Nov. 1: at Forbush

Nov. 8: vs. North Surry

