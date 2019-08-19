Coach: Greg Scales
2018 record: 1-10 (1-5 Western Piedmont Athletic 2-A)
2018 NCHSAA playoff performance: Did not qualify
Standout returners: Tiandre Cleveland, TE (statistics not available); Todd Ryan, WR (statistics not available); Steven Thon, CB (statistics not available)
2019 schedule:
Aug. 23: vs. Marshall Madison
Aug. 30: at High Point Andrews
Sept. 6: vs. Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson
Sept. 13: vs. South Davidson
Sept. 27: at North Forsyth
Oct. 4: at Walkertown
Oct. 11: vs. West Stokes
Oct. 18: at Surry Central
Oct. 25: vs. Atkins
Nov. 1: at Forbush
Nov. 8: vs. North Surry