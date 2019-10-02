These two teams are trying to rebound after stumbling in their first Western Piedmont Athletic 2-A games of the season last week. Carver lost 18-14 against North Forsyth, and Walkertown lost 27-20 at North Surry.
The Yellowjackets have been outscored 152-92. Quarterback Jaquez Sims leads the Yellowjackets with 642 passing yards and three touchdowns. He also has thrown four interceptions.
The Wolfpack has outscored its opponents 145-80. Quarterback Zion Conrad has passed for 400 yards and four touchdowns and has been intercepted once.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.