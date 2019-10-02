Walkertown (copy)

First-year Coach Rodney McKoy has helped lead Walkertown to a 4-1 record. 

These two teams are trying to rebound after stumbling in their first Western Piedmont Athletic 2-A games of the season last week. Carver lost 18-14 against North Forsyth, and Walkertown lost 27-20 at North Surry.

The Yellowjackets have been outscored 152-92. Quarterback Jaquez Sims leads the Yellowjackets with 642 passing yards and three touchdowns. He also has thrown four interceptions.

The Wolfpack has outscored its opponents 145-80. Quarterback Zion Conrad has passed for 400 yards and four touchdowns and has been intercepted once.

Get the latest high school sports stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our PrepZone newsletter.

jspivey@wsjournal.com

336-727-7370

@JaySpivey_WSJ

Recommended for you

Load comments