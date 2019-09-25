Carver, off to its best start since 2015, faces North Forsyth on Friday at Nifong-Crafford Stadium to start conference play. The Yellowjackets won three of their first four games in 2015, finishing at 8-5 with a second-round appearance in the Class 2-A playoffs.
So far, quarterback Jaquez Sims has passed for 467 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions. The junior has another 126 rushing yards, scoring twice. Wide receivers Todd Ryan and Keishawn Boyd have combined for 360 yards and two touchdowns.
Following an 18-12 win at home over South Davidson on Sept. 12, the Yellowjackets had an off week.
North Forsyth has been outscored 133-24 by opponents this season. In four games, Marquez Hurst has 233 yards receiving and two touchdowns. At quarterback, junior Marque Hall has 317 passing yards along with four interceptions and a touchdown.
