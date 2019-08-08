Day/time: Aug. 16, 6:30 p.m.
Location: Page High School in Greensboro
Teams: Reagan, Glenn, Reynolds, Rolesville, Northern Durham, Page
Admission: $8, free parking
The CarolinaPreps.com Triad Jamboree kicks off Aug. 16 on the campus of Page. Six teams will be featured at Marion Kirby Stadium.
Rolesville, which hired head coach Martin Samek away from Parkland in December after six seasons, faces Reagan at 6:30 p.m. Reynolds plays Northern Durham — last year's Big 8 3-A conference champion — an hour later. Glenn takes on Page at 8:30 p.m.
Admission to the jamboree is $8, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting United Way of Greater Greensboro. Free parking is located in the junior and senior class lots on campus.