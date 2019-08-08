Glenn Reynolds football

Reynolds running back stiff arms two Glenn defenders during the Demons' 21-0 win over Glenn on Nov. 9, 2018.

Day/time: Aug. 16, 6:30 p.m.

Location: Page High School in Greensboro

Teams: Reagan, Glenn, Reynolds, Rolesville, Northern Durham, Page

Admission: $8, free parking

The CarolinaPreps.com Triad Jamboree kicks off Aug. 16 on the campus of Page. Six teams will be featured at Marion Kirby Stadium.

Rolesville, which hired head coach Martin Samek away from Parkland in December after six seasons, faces Reagan at 6:30 p.m. Reynolds plays Northern Durham — last year's Big 8 3-A conference champion — an hour later. Glenn takes on Page at 8:30 p.m.

Admission to the jamboree is $8, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting United Way of Greater Greensboro. Free parking is located in the junior and senior class lots on campus.

