Calvary Day’s dream season in boys soccer ended Wednesday night, short of its goal of a state championship.
Tafari Croom scored the go-ahead goal late, as visiting No. 4 Coastal Christian came from behind to slip past No. 1 and previously undefeated Calvary Day 2-1 in the NCISAA Class 3-A semifinals.
The Cougars finished the season 14-1.
“It’s really disappointing,” said Coach Ben Kerth of the Cougars. “Really our end goal was the state championship. It’s nice to win three conference championships, but our end goal is the state championship. And to come up short is really heart-wrenching for the seniors.”
Junior Josiah Winters scored the lone goal for the Cougars to give them a 1-0 lead at 28:50.
“I think it’s kind of encouraging because we know we’re at that level for next year,” said Winters. “So we’ll be back next year. But it’s tough to take in. The season’s over, and I’m not going to get to play with two of my best friends anymore because they’re going off to college, but we’ll move on and get on with next year, I guess.”
Coastal Christian (18-2-2) will play at No. 2 Carmel Christian (18-0) of Matthews in Saturday’s state championship game.
“It’s just an amazing feeling, and I just couldn’t be more proud of the guys and for the resolve that they’ve shown in going down,” said Coach Mike Scheffel of Coastal Christian. “Congratulations to Calvary on a great season.”
The Centurions controlled play for much of the first half, but the Cougars took a 1-0 halftime lead on Winters’ goal.
“I thought they were dominating the game, honestly, because we only had two or three shots in the first half,” Winters said.
Coastal Christian outshot Calvary Day 8-3 in the first half.
“I thought they were controlling the game, and I thought we had two chances in the first half and put one of them away,” Kerth said. “So I thought we were very fortunate. We were going to try to sneak another one in quickly, but they scored quickly.”
The Centurions continued to control possession for the beginning of the second half. They finally broke through on a free kick at 47:23 by John Blackburn.
“Johnny Blackburn’s been huge for us all year,” Scheffel said. “He hit the game-winner and golden goal in overtime on Saturday. He’s one of our leaders and he’s an incredible player.”
The Cougars didn’t have a shot on goal until there was 26:25 left in the second half.
“I thought it could go either way, but I just thought that they commanded so much of the possession that eventually something was going to go in,” Kerth said.
Croom put an exclamation point on the game for Coastal Christian when he received a lob pass from Blackburn. Croom dribbled through the box and fired it from the right to the lower-left corner of the net to give the Centurions a 2-1 lead with 9:22 left.
