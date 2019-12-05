west forsyth
Catherine Byun has been playing organized basketball for about 10 years, soccer for about the same amount of time.
Now, she’s faced with being on the sidelines for a while, maybe longer than a while.
Byun, an 18-year-old senior at West Forsyth, suffered a concussion last week in the top-seeded Titans’ semifinal loss to East Forsyth in the Pepsi Bracket of the Mary Garber Holiday Tip-Off Classic at Atkins. The concussion happened when a collision sent her to the floor, the back of her head banging off the hardwood.
The Titans were leading 27-22 in the third quarter when Byun was hurt. They lost 51-47.
“I knew I had some of the symptoms,” she said. “I was dizzy; I couldn’t sit up right away. It kind of scared me a little bit.”
Byun knew something more about concussions than the normal high school athlete. The one in late November was her third — the second in a month — all three caused by collisions that resulted in her head hitting the court.
Now, in concussion protocol, she doesn’t know when she’ll play again, if ever.
“Basically, I have to go 24 hours without any symptoms, then I definitely start the concussion protocol,” she said. “Then, I’ve got to go six days with no symptoms. Maybe I’ll be back by Christmas. This was my second in a month; the first was in a scrimmage with (Charlotte) Providence Day right after tryouts. I was out two or three weeks with that one.
“It’s hard to not be playing right now, and to know that I might not be playing for a while, especially this being my last year. I just need to keep an open mind, stay connected with my coach, my parents and the trainer — and keep praying about it.
“It might be a struggle. Time will tell.”
Brittany Cox Hudson, the Titans’ head girls basketball coach, was obviously affected by Byun’s latest injury. Byun has played and started for her on the Titans’ varsity for four seasons, including being in the starting lineup this past March when West Forsyth defeated Southeast Raleigh to win the NCHSAA Class 4-A state championship at Reynolds Coliseum at N.C. State in Raleigh.
Cox Hudson shook her head and looked at the hardwood floor of West Forsyth’s Simpson Gymnasium, thinking about sending a team onto the court that doesn’t include Byun.
“Her parents brought up the possibility that she might not play anymore,” Cox Hudson said.
“I’ll let her do anything she wants to. She can sit out, and if she wants to come back and play on Senior Night, we’ll do that, or I’ll let her sit on the bench with me and help coach.”
Maybe like a college graduate assistant?
“Yes, exactly.
“She is the ideal student-athlete,” Cox Hudson said. “She is one of the most selfless players you could have. She does a lot of little things that really help the team. She’s our best defensive player; she always has the toughest defensive assignment. She’s our X-factor.
“Also, she plays varsity soccer, and she’s a brilliant kid; she’s taking six AP courses.”
Just for the record, that’s AP biology, AP English literature, AP calculus, AP statistics; AP U.S. government and AP comparative government. She would love to attend an Ivy League college, and the University of Pennsylvania is at the top of her list.
Ranked in the top 5% of her senior class, Byun wants a career in medicine, like her mother, Peggy, a pediatrician. Only she wants to be a team physician for a professional sports franchise, either a team doctor or team orthopedic surgeon.
“Medicine is what I’ve been exposed to as a kid, and sports,” Byun said. “I feel like I’d really enjoy that profession — and I thought about that before the concussions.”
Byun started at point guard her junior year at West Forsyth. She played AAU basketball for the Winston-Salem Stealers through her junior year.
She played advanced club-level soccer through the sixth grade when she decided to focus more on basketball but kept playing club soccer on local teams. She didn’t try out for the soccer team for the Titans her freshman year — when West Forsyth won the Class 4-A state championship against Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons, also at N.C. State — but played varsity her sophomore and junior years.
“I think I like basketball the best,” Byun said.
“It has such a high-energy atmosphere; I guess that the biggest thing.
“Last year was great, especially the back half of the season. We just had a great team that jelled,” she said. “We weren’t necessarily thinking about winning the state, but every game brought us together as a team. We were underdogs; we lost some people from the year before, but when we beat Northwest Guilford, the defending champions (in the quarterfinals of the Class 4-A playoffs), that was a big turning point. We thought, ‘Yes, we can do this.’
“We focused on one game at a time and bought into Coach’s plan,” Byun said. “Our defense was a big thing; we obviously weren’t the most-talented team. But we had good scouting reports, and we did the work we needed to.”
