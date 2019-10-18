Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Reagan junior Tazhae Woods (2) runs the ball in the third quarter of a Central Piedmont 4-A football game on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at Deaton-Thompson Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Reagan Raiders defeated the Reynolds Demons, 56-27.
Reagan senior quarterback Gabriel Hollingsworth (16) bear hugs Reagan senior wide receiver Shavon Revel (21) after Revel's touchdown in the fourth quarter of a Central Piedmont 4-A football game on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at Deaton-Thompson Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Reagan Raiders defeated the Reynolds Demons, 56-27.
Reagan sophomore Jon Gullette (15) runs the ball in the fourth quarter of a Central Piedmont 4-A football game on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at Deaton-Thompson Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Reagan Raiders defeated the Reynolds Demons, 56-27.
Reagan senior wide receiver Shavon Revel (21) is tackled by Reynolds junior outside linebacker Rashawn Snipes (5) in the fourth quarter of a Central Piedmont 4-A football game on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at Deaton-Thompson Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Reagan Raiders defeated the Reynolds Demons, 56-27.
Bryson Canty rushed for 229 yards on 15 carries and scored two touchdowns as Reagan overwhelmed Reynolds 56-27 in a Central Piedmont 4-A Conference battle on Friday night at Deaton-Thompson Stadium.
Canty did most of his damage in the first half; he ran for 152 yards on nine carries and scored on runs of 13 and 10 yards. He would have scored a touchdown on an 80-yard run, but it was called back because of a penalty.
"My offensive line went out there and they were moving bodies out of the way and opening up holes," Canty said. "And I just found the holes."
Reagan was coming off an 8-7 loss against Glenn but scored almost at will against the Reynolds, especially in the second half.
"I think we had a bad week of practice last week, but we had to bounce back," Canty said. "So we came out and got the job done. Now we've got to go undefeated the rest of the way and win the conference."
Reynolds (3-5, 0-2) played Reagan (7-1, 1-1) on relatively even terms during the first half, trailing only 21-13 at halftime. But the second half was all Raiders as the Demons' lack of depth took its toll.
Shavon Revel scored three times for Reagan, a 6-yard run and touchdown receptions of 21 and 53 yards from quarterback Gabriel Hollingsworth.
Coach Josh McGee of the Raiders could not have been more pleased with how his team recovered following the loss against Glenn.
"I think our guys were just excited to play football again," he said. "Sometimes the best games are the ones after a loss and you really get to see what you are about. I think the change in the second half was that our defense played really well. I thought we played really good football."
The only notable mistakes the Raiders made were two roughing the passer penalties. But those didn't seem to bother McGee.
"Yeah, but everybody is taking such good care of the quarterbacks these days," he said. "The two (penalties) that we had I thought were a little bit — it is what it is, but it's kids playing really hard."
Jon Gullette scored twice for Reagan, a 78-yard interception return to open the second half and a 10-yard run late in the fourth quarter.
Reagan's other touchdown came on a 24-yard run by Tazhae Woods late in the third quarter.
Quarterback Caden Davis led Reynolds’ offense, with a 1-yard touchdown run and a 5-yard touchdown pass to Blasé Matheson. Reynolds' only other touchdown came on a 24-yard run by Tavaris Goodwin.
Reagan; 7;14;21;14;—;56
Reynolds;3;10;6;8;—;27
Rey -- Jack Doherty, 26 field goal
Rea -- Bryson Canty, 13 run (C.J. Hill kick)
Rey -- Caden Davis, 1 run (Doherty kick)
Rea -- Canty, 10 run (Hill kick)
Rea -- Shavon Revel, 6 run (Hill kick)
Rey -- Doherty, 40 field goal
Rea -- Jon Gullette, 78 interception return (Hill kick)
Rea -- Revel, 21 pass from Gabriel Hollingsworth (Hill kick)
Rey -- Tavaris Goodwin, 17 run (kick blocked)
Rea -- Tazhae Woods, 24 run (Hill kick)
Rea -- Revel, 53 pass from Hollingsworth (Hill kick)
Rey -- Blasé Matthews, 5 pass from Davis (Antonio Yates pass from Davis)
