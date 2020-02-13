North Forsyth Atkins Boys Basketball

Atkins junior forward Charlie Walker (12), North Forsyth senior Jeremiah Howard (35) and Atkins sophomore guard Jalante Edwards (11) reach for a rebound in the third quarter of a Piedmont Athletic 2-A boys basketball game on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at North Forsyth High School in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Vikings defeated the Camels, 66-48.

West Stokes (12-1) has secured at least a share of the conference championship for the third straight season.

The Wildcats face North Forsyth (11-2), which is tied for second place with Atkins, in a chance to claim the title outright. West Stokes defeated the Vikings 54-51 on Jan. 22 on a 3-pointer from Isaac Spainhour as two seconds remained.

Victories by North Forsyth and Atkins Friday would mean a three-way tie for the title.

Games to watch: Atkins at Walkertown, West Stokes at North Forsyth.

coneill@wsjournal.com

@ConorONeillWSJ

journalnow.com/sports/wfu/my_take_on_wake/

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments