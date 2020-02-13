West Stokes (12-1) has secured at least a share of the conference championship for the third straight season.
The Wildcats face North Forsyth (11-2), which is tied for second place with Atkins, in a chance to claim the title outright. West Stokes defeated the Vikings 54-51 on Jan. 22 on a 3-pointer from Isaac Spainhour as two seconds remained.
Victories by North Forsyth and Atkins Friday would mean a three-way tie for the title.
Games to watch: Atkins at Walkertown, West Stokes at North Forsyth.
