West Stokes has won at least a share of the Western Piedmont Athletic 2-A title for two straight seasons and aims for a third. Its lone conference loss was 48-44 to Atkins, which is tied for second place with North Forsyth. The Wildcats face the Vikings, who are on a three-game win streak, again on Feb. 14 — that last matchup was decided by a 3-pointer with two seconds left.
Automatic bids: 2.
Riding high: West Stokes (15-4, 9-1).
Work to do: North Forsyth (15-5, 8-2), Atkins (14-5, 8-2).
Key remaining games: West Stokes at North Forsyth, Feb. 14; North Surry at Atkins, Feb. 11.
