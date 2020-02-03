Parkland West Stokes basketball

Parkland's head coach Travis Holcomb-Faye talks with his team at halftime in the opening round of the Pepsi bracket of the Frank Spencer Holiday Classic on Dec. 26, 2019 at Reynolds High School.

West Stokes has won at least a share of the Western Piedmont Athletic 2-A title for two straight seasons and aims for a third. Its lone conference loss was 48-44 to Atkins, which is tied for second place with North Forsyth. The Wildcats face the Vikings, who are on a three-game win streak, again on Feb. 14 — that last matchup was decided by a 3-pointer with two seconds left.

Automatic bids: 2.

Riding high: West Stokes (15-4, 9-1).

Work to do: North Forsyth (15-5, 8-2), Atkins (14-5, 8-2).

Key remaining games: West Stokes at North Forsyth, Feb. 14; North Surry at Atkins, Feb. 11.

