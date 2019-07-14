North Forsyth Mount Tabor Boys Soccer

Mount Tabor senior Buddy Ferguson (right) heads the ball over North Forsyth's Rene Castillo in the second half of a Piedmont Triad 3-A boys soccer match Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018, at North Forsyth High School in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Mount Tabor Spartans defeated the North Forsyth Vikings, 4-1. (Winston-Salem Journal/Allison Lee Isley) 20180912w_spt_taborsoccer

Game time: Tuesday, 8:30 p.m.

Location: MacPherson Stadium, Bryan Park Soccer Complex

Area players participating: Buddy Ferguson (D, Mount Tabor);David Neil (D, Reagan);Jordan Fiorani (D/M, West Forsyth);Billy Sunthang (M, Reynolds)

Key notes/stats:

Buddy Ferguson — Named team defensive MVP in his final season at Mount Tabor.

David Neil — Named all-conference in the Central Piedmont 4-A, and was a team captain for Reagan.

Jordan Fiorani — Named all-conference within the Central Piedmont 4-A, and all-region by the N.C. Soccer Coaches Association.

Billy Sunthang — Named all-conference within the Central Piedmont 4-A, and all-state by the N.C. Soccer Coaches Association. Scored game-winning goal against Reagan, setting up Reynolds to claim a share of the conference title in October.

— Patrick Ferlise

