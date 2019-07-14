Game time: Tuesday, 8:30 p.m.
Location: MacPherson Stadium, Bryan Park Soccer Complex
Area players participating: Buddy Ferguson (D, Mount Tabor);David Neil (D, Reagan);Jordan Fiorani (D/M, West Forsyth);Billy Sunthang (M, Reynolds)
Key notes/stats:
Buddy Ferguson — Named team defensive MVP in his final season at Mount Tabor.
David Neil — Named all-conference in the Central Piedmont 4-A, and was a team captain for Reagan.
Jordan Fiorani — Named all-conference within the Central Piedmont 4-A, and all-region by the N.C. Soccer Coaches Association.
Billy Sunthang — Named all-conference within the Central Piedmont 4-A, and all-state by the N.C. Soccer Coaches Association. Scored game-winning goal against Reagan, setting up Reynolds to claim a share of the conference title in October.
— Patrick Ferlise