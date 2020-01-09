Reynolds appears to climbed out of a rough patch. The Demons won two straight games, on that path to facing Reagan tonight at Bryson Gymnasium in their second Central Piedmont 4-A matchup of the season.

Reynolds defeated Davie County in Mocksville on Tuesday, following that with a victory over West Stokes — what was a one-loss program, currently undefeated in the Western Piedmont Athletic 2-A — a day later. Senior Jaben Mars, a 6-foot-5 forward, had 34 points during that stretch, with Tyreik Leach pitching in with 31.

