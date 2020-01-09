Reynolds appears to climbed out of a rough patch. The Demons won two straight games, on that path to facing Reagan tonight at Bryson Gymnasium in their second Central Piedmont 4-A matchup of the season.
Reynolds defeated Davie County in Mocksville on Tuesday, following that with a victory over West Stokes — what was a one-loss program, currently undefeated in the Western Piedmont Athletic 2-A — a day later. Senior Jaben Mars, a 6-foot-5 forward, had 34 points during that stretch, with Tyreik Leach pitching in with 31.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.