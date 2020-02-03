Mount Tabor Greensboro Smith Boys Bball

Mount Tabor senior forward Davis Blackwell (11) celebrates after dunking in the third quarter of a Piedmont Triad 3-A boys basketball game Friday night, Jan. 17, 2020, at Mount Tabor High School in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Mount Tabor Spartans defeated the Greensboro Smith Golden Eagles, 74-55.

Mount Tabor, despite its only loss of the season to Parkland on Jan. 24, is in first place with four games remaining. The Spartans face Greensboro Smith and the Mustangs again, both tied for second place. And, if standings remain the same, the Golden Eagles' trip to face Parkland on Feb. 14 will be a key matchup.

Automatic bids: 2.

Riding high: Mount Tabor (19-1, 5-1).

Work to do: Greensboro Smith (15-5, 4-2), Parkland (15-3, 4-2).

Key remaining games: Parkland at Mount Tabor, Feb. 11; Greensboro Smith at Parkland, Feb. 14.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments