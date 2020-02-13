Parkland (7-2) and Mount Tabor (7-2) remain in a first-place tie, and Parkland can wrap up the regular-season title with a win over Greensboro Smith by virtue of its regular-season sweep of Mount Tabor.
Smith (6-3) gets thrown into the mix if the Golden Eagles defeat Parkland. A loss for Mount Tabor against Southwest Guilford and a Smith win would mean the Spartans, Mustangs and Golden Eagles would be tri-champions. Parkland then would be seeded first because it went 3-1 against the other two teams, Mount Tabor (2-2) would be seeded second and Smith (1-3) would be the No. 3 seed. Parkland would be the top seed from the conference for the Class 3-A playoffs and Mount Tabor would be the No. 2 seed, while Smith would be a wild-card team.
Parkland lost to Smith 75-67 on Jan. 28, while Mount Tabor knocked off Southwest Guilford 69-56 that night.
Games to watch: Greensboro Smith at Parkland, Southwest Guilford at Mount Tabor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.