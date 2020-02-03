East Surry has won six straight games, leading up to its matchup against Winston-Salem Prep, the top program in the Northwest 1-A. Four conference games remain, with the Cardinals and rival Mount Airy tied for second place. Those two teams finish the regular season facing off in Mount Airy.
Automatic bids: 2.
Riding high: Winston-Salem Prep (13-6, 6-0), East Surry (11-4, 4-2).
Work to do: Mount Airy (12-7, 4-2).
Key remaining games: Winston-Salem Prep at East Surry, Tuesday; East Surry at Mount Airy, Feb. 13.
