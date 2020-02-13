Winston-Salem Prep Bishop McGuinness Boys Bball

Bishop McGuinness junior Nathan Fuller (5) pressures Winston-Salem Prep sophomore guard Dantae Watson (1) as he shoots in the third quarter of a Northwest 1-A boys basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at Winston-Salem Prep in Winston-Salem.

Winston-Salem Prep (8-1) has clinched the conference title and first automatic berth in the playoffs.

East Surry (6-3) visited Mount Airy (6-3) on Thursday night to determine the conference’s second automatic bid.

Games to watch: Winston-Salem Prep at Bishop McGuinness.

coneill@wsjournal.com

@ConorONeillWSJ

journalnow.com/sports/wfu/my_take_on_wake/

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments