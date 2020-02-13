The Mountain Valley 2-A/1-A ended regular-season play Tuesday, with Starmount claiming the conference title.

Per the NCHSAA, split conferences allow for automatic qualifiers from each classification. Starmount qualified out of Class 1-A, with Wilkes Central, and West Wilkes tied for second place in the conference in Class 2-A.

Those two teams could meet in the conference tournament semifinals Wednesday night.

Games to watch: No. 6 East Wilkes at No. 3 West Wilkes, Thursday; No. 7 Alleghany at No. 2 Wilkes Central, Thursday.

