A rivalry tips off a Pete Jones Gymnasium tonight. North Davidson, tied for second in the Central Carolina 2-A, faces Ledford in Welcome.
Junior Jamarien Dalton, a 6-foot-2 guard, has led the Black Knights' offense, averaging more than 24 points per game. In 11 of the team's 12 games this season, Tedric Jenkins has scored in double figures. The 5-9 junior guard hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer for North Davidson to beat Salisbury 67-65 on Tuesday.
Ledford, tied for third in conference standings with Central Davidson and Salisbury, has won three straight. The Panthers' last victory came Wednesday night. Ledford defeated Randleman 63-60 in Wallburg, with JJ Barker scoring a game-high 24 points and Walker Lackey contributing 18. Lackey, a 5-foot-9 senior, has combined for 69 points in the Panthers' three wins.
