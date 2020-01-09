Mount Tabor remains undefeated, heading into its 14th game of the season tonight at Spartan Gym against Greensboro Dudley.

The Spartans have outscored opponents 849-576 this season — their closest game being a 52-49 overtime win over West Stokes in the Pepsi Bracket semifinals of the Frank Spencer Holiday Classic on Dec. 27. Mount Tabor opened Piedmont Triad 3-A play on Tuesday with a win over Western Guilford. Davis Blackwell led the Spartans with 18 points while Jakob Moore had 17 in that 78-42 routing of the Hornets in Greensboro.

Dudley has dropped just two games this season — the most recent a 74-51 loss to rival Greensboro Smith on Tuesday in the conference opener for both teams. Ayden Gamble and Franklin Stockton combined to score 27 points for the Panthers.

