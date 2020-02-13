Reynolds Glenn Boys Basketball

Glenn senior center Davionta Moses (14) moves around the defense of Reynolds senior forward Jaben Mars (21) in the third quarter of a Central Piedmont 4-A boys basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at Bryson Gymnasium in Winston-Salem, N.C. The Reynolds Demons defeated the Glenn Bobcats, 76-61. (Allison Lee Isley/Winston-Salem Journal) 20200212w_spt_reynolds

Reynolds (8-1 in the league) claimed its first conference title since the 2006-07 season with its win over Glenn (6-3) on Tuesday night. Glenn will be the second automatic qualifier for the NCHSAA playoffs.

Games to watch: Davie County at Reagan, Glenn at West Forsyth.

