Reynolds (8-1 in the league) claimed its first conference title since the 2006-07 season with its win over Glenn (6-3) on Tuesday night. Glenn will be the second automatic qualifier for the NCHSAA playoffs.
Games to watch: Davie County at Reagan, Glenn at West Forsyth.
