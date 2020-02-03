Reynolds carved out a five-game win streak, which included two conference victories, starting when the Demons defeated Davie County 69-50 in Mocksville on Jan. 8. The Demons face the War Eagles again this week in a rescheduled game. That'll be another hurdle for the Demons, currently in first place in the Central Piedmont 4-A, along with a road trip to Kernersville to face second-place Glenn on Feb. 11.
Automatic bids: 2.
Riding high: Reynolds (10-8, 4-1), Glenn (11-9, 4-2).
Work to do: Davie County (12-6, 3-2), East Forsyth (5-14, 3-3).
Key remaining games: Davie County at Reynolds, Wednesday; Reynolds at Glenn, Feb. 11.
