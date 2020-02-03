Glenn Carver basketball

Carver's Curtis Wilborn (5) and Glenn's Sterling Vaughn (11) battle for a rebound in the Bobcats' 54-44 win over the Yellow Jackets in the opening round of the Wake Forest Baptist Health bracket of the Frank Spencer Tournament on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019 at North Forsyth High School. Glenn is in second place in the conference.

Reynolds carved out a five-game win streak, which included two conference victories, starting when the Demons defeated Davie County 69-50 in Mocksville on Jan. 8. The Demons face the War Eagles again this week in a rescheduled game. That'll be another hurdle for the Demons, currently in first place in the Central Piedmont 4-A, along with a road trip to Kernersville to face second-place Glenn on Feb. 11.

Automatic bids: 2.

Riding high: Reynolds (10-8, 4-1), Glenn (11-9, 4-2).

Work to do: Davie County (12-6, 3-2), East Forsyth (5-14, 3-3).

Key remaining games: Davie County at Reynolds, Wednesday; Reynolds at Glenn, Feb. 11.

