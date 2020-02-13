Lexington (15-2) and North Davidson (15-2) remain tied for first place and will be the two automatic qualifiers for the playoffs. If both teams win Friday, the Black Knights head into the conference tournament as the No. 1 seed based on their performance against third-place Salisbury.
Games to watch: Lexington at Thomasville, North Davidson at Ledford
