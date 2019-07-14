Game time: Monday, 8:30
Location: Greensboro Coliseum
Area players participating: Themus Fulks (G, North Davidson)
Area coach participating: Mike Muse (head coach, East Forsyth)
Key notes/stats:
Themus Fulks — Was named all-conference in the Central Carolina 2-A and was named conference player of the year after averaging 35.2 points, 6.6 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 3.1 steals. He was also named to the Journal’s All-Northwest team in both football and basketball. In football for the Black Knights, he had 107 catches for 1,427 yards and 17 touchdowns last season. He is undecided about college.
Mike Muse — Muse will be the head coach for the West and just completed his eighth season as the head coach at East Forsyth, where he has a record of 112-70. In 21 seasons as a head coach Muse has an overall record of 350-181.
— Jay Spivey