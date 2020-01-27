The Western Piedmont Athletic 2-A will see a 1-vs.-2 matchup.
The Wildcats, who remain atop conference standings and beat Atkins 61-57 in overtime on Dec. 20, have bounced back from a loss to Mount Tabor by beating North Forsyth and North Surry in their most recent games.
Atkins is on a seven-game winning streak that began with the new calendar year.
