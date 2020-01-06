Parkland is one of three Piedmont Triad 3-A programs that are either undefeated or have a lone loss; Greensboro Dudley and Mount Tabor are the others.
Parkland has won three straight games since an overtime loss to West Stokes in the Frank Spencer Holiday Classic on Dec. 26. Camian Shell, a junior, scored a game-high 32 points in the Mustangs' latest victory over Reynolds on Saturday.
Coach Greg Vlazny is in his first season leading Southwest Guilford after the departure of Guy Shavers in April but also eight seniors who helped the team win a second NCHSAA title in three seasons. Southwest Guilford has lost three straight games, including a 76-59 rout by Page on Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.