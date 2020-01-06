Parkland West Stokes basketball

Parkland's Omari Bolden passes the ball as the Mustangs stall for the last four minutes of regulation in their game against West Stokes in the opening round of the Pepsi bracket of the Frank Spencer Holiday Classic on Dec. 26 at Reynolds High School. 

Parkland is one of three Piedmont Triad 3-A programs that are either undefeated or have a lone loss; Greensboro Dudley and Mount Tabor are the others.

Parkland has won three straight games since an overtime loss to West Stokes in the Frank Spencer Holiday Classic on Dec. 26. Camian Shell, a junior, scored a game-high 32 points in the Mustangs' latest victory over Reynolds on Saturday.

Coach Greg Vlazny is in his first season leading Southwest Guilford after the departure of Guy Shavers in April but also eight seniors who helped the team win a second NCHSAA title in three seasons. Southwest Guilford has lost three straight games, including a 76-59 rout by Page on Friday.

