Reynolds has dropped two straight games going into its Central Piedmont 4-A opener.

Caden Davis, a 6-foot-4 guard, along with 6-foot guard Tyreik Leach have led the Demons in scoring. Both juniors have averaged more than 15 points in an 11-game span. The Demons' last two losses are to Parkland, most recently Jan. 4 at the Hoop Cities Classic at Winston-Salem Prep.

Davie County returned four from its 11-player varsity roster that helped the War Eagles reach the third round of the Class 4-A playoffs. Among those standouts was Brooks Johnson, a 6-foot-3 senior captain who scored a team-high 17 points in a 68-66 overtime win over East Surry on Saturday.

