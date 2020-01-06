Reynolds has dropped two straight games going into its Central Piedmont 4-A opener.
Caden Davis, a 6-foot-4 guard, along with 6-foot guard Tyreik Leach have led the Demons in scoring. Both juniors have averaged more than 15 points in an 11-game span. The Demons' last two losses are to Parkland, most recently Jan. 4 at the Hoop Cities Classic at Winston-Salem Prep.
Davie County returned four from its 11-player varsity roster that helped the War Eagles reach the third round of the Class 4-A playoffs. Among those standouts was Brooks Johnson, a 6-foot-3 senior captain who scored a team-high 17 points in a 68-66 overtime win over East Surry on Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.