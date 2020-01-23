Reynolds has forged success since early January — a five-game win streak.
Reynolds got rolling after defeating Davie County 69-50 in its Central Piedmont 4-A opener in Mocksville on Jan. 7. Junior Caden Davis, a 6-foot-4 guard, averages 15.8 points per game. Tyreik Leach, Tobias Johnson and Jaben Mars have also averaged in double figures for league leaders.
Glenn lost to Davie County 63-54 in overtime on Jan. 17. Julius Reese Jr., a 6-foot-3 sophomore, scored 12 points with junior Jahaad Scales pitching in 11.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.